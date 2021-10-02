Showcase Price Reaches $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Showcase has a market cap of $224,678.70 and approximately $67,272.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Showcase has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00068881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00108324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00151484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,919.91 or 1.00120475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.76 or 0.07218139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars.

