Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Shares Down 1.2%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.84 and last traded at $26.84. 120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

