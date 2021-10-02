Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $507.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will announce $507.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.89 million and the highest is $541.95 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $412.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.88.

SBNY traded up $13.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.09. The stock had a trading volume of 556,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $286.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,478,000 after purchasing an additional 54,579 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.