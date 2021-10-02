Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $54.46 on Friday. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $320,943.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,399. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

