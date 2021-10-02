Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $133.14 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $137.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,589,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,033 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

