Simplex Trading LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,061,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 105,212.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 58,919 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

