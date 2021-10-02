SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stake Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $1,012,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 154.8% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $404,000.

Shares of SITE opened at $203.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.05 and a 200-day moving average of $181.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $212.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $2,943,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,777 shares in the company, valued at $68,916,159.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,766,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

