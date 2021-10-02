Sittner & Nelson LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sittner & Nelson LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,345 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 743 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.10 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.