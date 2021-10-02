SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With improvement in air-travel demand, SkyWest carried 40.7% more passengers in the first six months of 2021 compared with the year-ago level. As a result, passenger load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) expanded 960 percentage points to 67.6% in the first half of 2021. SkyWest's sound liquidity position is encouraging. The carrier's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) increased 6.3% year over year in the second quarter. However, a spike in coronavirus cases, induced by the highly contagious Delta variant, hurt the airline’s bookings and increased cancellations. This is likely to reflect in its third-quarter results. Additionally, rising maintenance expenses (up 40.2% in the first half of 2021) and increase in aircraft fuel costs (up 39.7% in the first half of 2021) might weigh on SkyWest’s bottom line.”

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SKYW opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.50 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

