Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 3.3% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $549,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,726,000 after acquiring an additional 221,513 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,451,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,252,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.05.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,230. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.05.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

