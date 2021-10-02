Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Skyworks Solutions worth $30,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 407,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after purchasing an additional 389,184 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 40.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 777,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,695,000 after purchasing an additional 223,844 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after purchasing an additional 221,513 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 61.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,314,000 after purchasing an additional 147,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $163.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $204.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.05.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.05.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

