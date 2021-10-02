SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Earns Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SNC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outpeform rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.46.

TSE:SNC opened at C$34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.74. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$17.50 and a 52 week high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.82 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.9299999 EPS for the current year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

