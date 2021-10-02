Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives $29.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCGLY shares. Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. 124,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,484. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.