Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives $29.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.63.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCGLY shares. Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. 124,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,484. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
