Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SDXAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. AlphaValue upgraded Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

SDXAY stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.10. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

