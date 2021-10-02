SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Down 79.3% in September

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the August 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SOBKY opened at $13.70 on Friday. SoftBank has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

