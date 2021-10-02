Sologenic (SOLO) One Day Volume Tops $374,602.00

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Sologenic has a market cap of $179.73 million and $374,602.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001879 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sologenic has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00066601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00106466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.57 or 0.00147550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,910.10 or 1.00179028 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.00 or 0.06801958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sologenic Coin Profile

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,990,272 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

