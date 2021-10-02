South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of South State in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SSB. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist lowered their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. South State has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.07.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of South State by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 26,875 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of South State by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett bought 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

