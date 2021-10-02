Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Declares Dividend of $0.48

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Southern Michigan Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.21.

OTCMKTS SOMC opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers individuals, businesses, institutions, and government agencies a range of commercial banking services which include deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services. The company includes time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated teller machine services.

