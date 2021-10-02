SparkPoint Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $32.39 million and $574,357.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.59 or 0.00235960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00115944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013088 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,058,472 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

