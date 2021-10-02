Spartan Protocol Trading 9.4% Higher This Week (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $40.82 million and $1.52 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 84,787,580 coins and its circulating supply is 75,149,315 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

