SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $63,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $17.49 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86.

