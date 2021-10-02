SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 438,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,084,211 shares.The stock last traded at $163.80 and had previously closed at $161.32.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.07.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLD. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.