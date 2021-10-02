Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.380-$-0.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $456 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.97.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

NYSE CXM traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $17.70. 539,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,050. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.