SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.33 Million

Equities analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post $97.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.10 million. SPS Commerce reported sales of $79.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $381.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.20 million to $382.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $439.23 million, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $440.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. JMP Securities upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Shares of SPSC traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.54. The company had a trading volume of 235,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,304. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.51. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $79.10 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 131.89 and a beta of 0.93.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

