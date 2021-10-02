STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 341,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STAG traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.83. 459,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,938. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

