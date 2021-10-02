Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) Director Purchases $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) Director Michael C. Morgan purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE STPC opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Star Peak Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Star Peak Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Star Peak Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Star Peak Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Star Peak Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

