Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Shares Down 5.1%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 2,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. The firm’s programs include: VivaGel portfolio, Drug delivery and Agrochemicals, which develops a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

