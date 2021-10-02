State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,350 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Astronics were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.06. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.09 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. Research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities upgraded Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

