State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Precigen were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Precigen by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Caption Management LLC grew its position in Precigen by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 73,863 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 2,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Precigen alerts:

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $68,043.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,057,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,773,078.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,030,870 shares of company stock worth $6,164,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.32. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precigen Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.