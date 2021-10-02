State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of CalAmp worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 1,118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CalAmp by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CalAmp alerts:

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CalAmp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.