State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $293,000 in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,136 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after acquiring an additional 44,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 47.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 200,461 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 545,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arch Resources by 12.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Arch Resources by 7.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 498,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCH. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $97.54 on Friday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.03.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.