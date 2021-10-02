State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $309,000 in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth about $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after buying an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 938.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,219,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,861,000 after buying an additional 1,102,376 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $124.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $33,607,009.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,221,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,046.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 513,915 shares of company stock valued at $49,654,000 and sold 121,032 shares valued at $9,589,818. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

