State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $35.63 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,989 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $35,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 25.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,181,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,492,000 after purchasing an additional 67,711 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.34. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

