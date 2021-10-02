State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $43.05 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,344,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $43,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 386,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 147,292 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 91,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 300,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 28,539 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

