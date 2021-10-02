State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 156,144 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 156,144 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.21% of Citizens Financial Group worth $40,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

NYSE CFG opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.