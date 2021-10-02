Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 3,811 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.29.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

