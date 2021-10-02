Stephens Inc. AR Buys 257 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Exelon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

EXC stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

