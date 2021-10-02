Stephens Inc. AR Buys 668 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,849,000 after acquiring an additional 257,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,630,000 after acquiring an additional 504,196 shares during the last quarter.

BSV opened at $81.98 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

