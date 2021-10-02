Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,994,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,187,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 188.0% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average is $68.23. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.57.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

