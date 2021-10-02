Stephens Inc. AR Sells 207 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 562.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 804,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,525,000 after acquiring an additional 682,876 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.09 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $100.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.11.

