Stephens Inc. AR Sells 7,119 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,119 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4,702.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,796,000 after acquiring an additional 833,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 604.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 709,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,144,000 after acquiring an additional 608,691 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,050,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,327,000 after acquiring an additional 483,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,343,000.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $66.41 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average is $70.26.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

