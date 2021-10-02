Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.14

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.14 and last traded at $65.03, with a volume of 599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $818.81 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STC. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 57.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5,503.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

