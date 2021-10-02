Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$48.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

EDV has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.83.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$28.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$23.12 and a 1 year high of C$37.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.31.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$925.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$738.24 million. Research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 3.2499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

