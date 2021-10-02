Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of VPC Impact Acquisition Call Options (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 107,645 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,114% compared to the average daily volume of 4,863 call options.

VIH opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $22.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

