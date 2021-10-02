Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

SYBT stock opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $192,483.39. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,946.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $273,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth $210,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

