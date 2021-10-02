Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,655,000 after buying an additional 119,618 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.03.

