Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,655,000 after purchasing an additional 119,618 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.03. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.73 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

