Strategic Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 212.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 422.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Honda Motor stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $97.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

