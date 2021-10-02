Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,727 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 757,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.