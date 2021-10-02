Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $176.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.42 and a 200-day moving average of $179.91. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $319.83 billion, a PE ratio of 288.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.69.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

